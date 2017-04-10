Maryborough's iconic CBD party is now coming to Hervey Bay

Tiara McCutcheon,11, at the latest Maryborough CBD Party. The event is so popular, that it will be coming to Hervey Bay before the end of the year.

MARYBORUGH CBD Party has grown into a popular event that attracts thousands of people to enjoy a night out in the Heritage City.

And now, a similar event is coming to Hervey Bay.

Fraser Coast Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the Bay equivalent would not necessarily be called the Hervey Bay CBD Party, but would instead utilise the beach-side town's unique qualities and have a different name.

"Our goal is to hold the first one before the end of the year," Cr Sanderson said.

"The location where it will take place is yet to be advised but I think it will be on the Esplanade.

"It could be called something like Eat by the Beach."

A key feature behind the Maryborough CBD Party's success is the support it gets from the local community and businesses.

Cr Sanderson said a similar push from the Hervey Bay community would be needed.

"An important first step is to make sure there are businesses that want to be involved," he said.

One of the business owners excited for the development is Allikats of Kent co-owner Andrew Duggan.

The popular eatery recently expanded to Hervey Bay with an espresso bar called Allikats Coffee.

Mr Duggan said the business already participates in the Maryborough CBD Party and would be excited to part of the Hervey Bay one too.

"There's already so many unique events here but the more, the merrier," Mr Dungan said.

"I'd love if it was down the entire Esplanade.

"Whenever we've been part of the party in Maryborough, it's been a great boost and makes for a fantastic night."

To express interest in becoming a vendor for the Hervey Bay street party, contact Cr Sanderso on 448 073 355. .

Maryborough CBD Party has been held six times since launching two years ago.