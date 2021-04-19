Maryborough’s love of timber to star in new fire station

A glimpse into Maryborough's new fire station, which is due to be built by next year.

Maryborough’s love affair with timber is set to continue well into the future, with Hyne celebrating the announcement of its key role in building the city’s new state-of-the-art fire station.

Last week images revealed the first glimpse of the design were released, also showing how the design team will retain and restore the existing brick façade.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the project would be a win for jobs in the region.

He said he believed the project should set a precedent, with Mr Saunders saying he believed any new State Government building, or any building to be built in the community, should be built from local timber that was manufactured locally, keeping jobs in the region.

With a "first of its kind in Australia" concept, the new complex will deliver enhanced facilities for fire and emergency services officers.

“We’re a train and timber city, that’s what we are,” Mr Saunders said.

“We’re going back to what we used to be with manufacturing and timber.

“They’re out two biggest industries in the city and in my electorate.”

Hyne Timber Executive Director, James Hyne said the project would showcase the many qualities of glue laminated and cross laminated timber.

“Hyne Timber has been a proud part of Maryborough’s history since 1882 with a strong focus on innovation,” he said.

“We know the existing building has local heritage value, so it was important to us to retain and even restore the iconic facade as part of the design.

“From the local plantation forest through to the Tuan sawmill and ending in our new Glue Laminated Timber plant, this building in the heart of our home town will be a showcase of contemporary, mass timber capability, proudly grown and processed right here in the Wide Bay.

“There are so many sustainable, environmental, structural, aesthetic, safety, health and cost benefits to using engineered timber products in contemporary construction which this project will demonstrate.

The project is due for completion in the second half of 2022.

The $12.1 million building contract has been awarded to Hutchinson Builders with the engineered timber supplied by the Hyne Group.

The complex will be built on the existing site on Lennox Street, which means firefighters will operate from an alternative location on Iindah Road during the construction phase.



Originally published as Maryborough’s love of timber to star in new fire station