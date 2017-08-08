24°
Sport

Maryborough's Madison Hose rides tall

Blake Antrobus
| 8th Aug 2017 7:05 PM
NATIONAL RIDER: Maryborough's Madison Hose will contest the Pony Club Australia National Titles next month.
NATIONAL RIDER: Maryborough's Madison Hose will contest the Pony Club Australia National Titles next month. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVEN as a junior at Riverside Christian College, Madison Hose spent almost every weekend at horse-riding competitions.

And three years after her graduation, all that hard work has paid off.

Hose and her trust steed APH Swashbuckler will represent Queensland at the Pony Club Australia National Championships next month, to be held in Toowoomba.

It follows her successful stint at the Queensland Pony Club State Championships last week, taking home silver in novice dressage, gold in combined training and gold at the pre-novice eventing.

Hose was recently recognised as Queensland Premier Club's Rider of the Month for her efforts at the state championships.

But the upcoming nationals have been a fixation of hers since the start of this year, with Hose having trained since January for the competition.

"This is my first opportunity to represent my state at nationals, naturally I'm a bit nervous,” Hose said.

"But it's also exciting, being able to have that nomination next to my name, knowing I've made it this far.”

Hose is set to compete in eventing at the nationals, which includes a short dressage competition, showjumping and cross-country over two days.

Nationals marks a big departure for the 20-year-old Maryborough rider, who was also awarded High Point Horse and Rider at the state competition.

Even with the September competition in her sights, Hose is already eyeing higher riding levels in the competition.

"I've come a long way in the three years since I graduated,” Hose said.

"I'm lucky to have been supported by my parents, who helped me with the opportunity to have lessons and compete.

"Almost every weekend I was out in some competition or training.”

Hose will compete in the eventing section alongside fellow senior riders Sarah Laxton, Rowena Barlow, Olivia Rolfe, Lara Jean Prince and Tom Coggan.

The competition will be held at the Toowomba Showgrounds on September 17.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcsport horse riding

Police investigating escape attempt by M'boro prisoner

Police investigating escape attempt by M'boro prisoner

AN ESCAPE attempt by an inmate at Maryborough Jail is being investigated by police.

UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after possible near-drowning

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

The woman is believed to have been pulled from the water.

Hippie musos in first Maryborough retreat

IN TUNE: Musos founder Liz Siefken (centre), with friends, performs a number at the Maryborough RSL.

Musos prepare to host its biggest retreat at the end of the month

Island resident raises funds for 'angels of the sky'

ANGLING FOR FUNDS: Happy Valley resident Larry Ray is hoping to reach $20,000 in his fundraising efforts for LifeFlight through this year’s Fraser Island annual Tailor Season Weigh-In.

Larry Ray knows first-hand why this service is so vital.

Local Partners

Mum who started study later in life wins major traineeship award

She was working at a training provider when she became inspired to gain a qualification of her own.

Maryborough skatepark to close to be be upgraded

Mt Perry skate-park is a step closer.

Skaters will need to practice at a new spot for the next month.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

The Bachelor villain puts on 10kg while 'stress eating'

THE Bachelor villain Jennifer Hawke says she gained 10 kilograms in the mansion and even after filming wrapped up months ago."

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

Karl Stefanovic has let loose on politicians criticising the "BS" postal vote in an impassioned rant on Today.

Today show host implores politicians to ‘say yes to gay marriage’.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Can Judah Kelly save The Voice?

The Voice winner Judah Kelly had enjoyed chart success.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly’s album has enjoyed a top five debut.

Anna Faris reveals 'loneliness' before Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris

"I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Wests ready to take chance in the finals

OFF: Timothy Payne runs with the ball for Wests against Isis earlier this season.

Side qualified for finals after Easts loss on Sunday

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $372,000

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $323,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up

Three Gladstone estate developments flop in three months

The balance of Brookview Estate was for sale.

Two of three estates sold after hitting the market.

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community