Maryborough's Madison Hose rides tall

NATIONAL RIDER: Maryborough's Madison Hose will contest the Pony Club Australia National Titles next month.

EVEN as a junior at Riverside Christian College, Madison Hose spent almost every weekend at horse-riding competitions.

And three years after her graduation, all that hard work has paid off.

Hose and her trust steed APH Swashbuckler will represent Queensland at the Pony Club Australia National Championships next month, to be held in Toowoomba.

It follows her successful stint at the Queensland Pony Club State Championships last week, taking home silver in novice dressage, gold in combined training and gold at the pre-novice eventing.

Hose was recently recognised as Queensland Premier Club's Rider of the Month for her efforts at the state championships.

But the upcoming nationals have been a fixation of hers since the start of this year, with Hose having trained since January for the competition.

"This is my first opportunity to represent my state at nationals, naturally I'm a bit nervous,” Hose said.

"But it's also exciting, being able to have that nomination next to my name, knowing I've made it this far.”

Hose is set to compete in eventing at the nationals, which includes a short dressage competition, showjumping and cross-country over two days.

Nationals marks a big departure for the 20-year-old Maryborough rider, who was also awarded High Point Horse and Rider at the state competition.

Even with the September competition in her sights, Hose is already eyeing higher riding levels in the competition.

"I've come a long way in the three years since I graduated,” Hose said.

"I'm lucky to have been supported by my parents, who helped me with the opportunity to have lessons and compete.

"Almost every weekend I was out in some competition or training.”

Hose will compete in the eventing section alongside fellow senior riders Sarah Laxton, Rowena Barlow, Olivia Rolfe, Lara Jean Prince and Tom Coggan.

The competition will be held at the Toowomba Showgrounds on September 17.