Softball and Baseball

Maryborough’s pink diamonds Softball raise money for breast cancer research

BRENDAN BOWERS
3rd Dec 2019 12:00 AM
SOFTBALL: Even a recent break-in to the club’s canteen could not stop the Maryborough Softball Association’s willingness to give back to the community.

Two weeks ago, thieves broke into the club’s canteen causing damage and stealing food and money that was stored inside.

Canteen convenor Angelia Thatcher wanted to thank the community for its support after the break-in.

“We have had people and organisations donate food, vouchers among other things to help us get back on our feet,” she said.

“A lady in Moranbah heard about the break-in and is raising money to fund an Instant Casket scratchie tree for us as ours was stolen.”

The association dedicated last weekend to raising money for breast cancer awareness and research.

Saturday’s junior fixtures were awash with the colour pink as participants and spectators got into the spirit of the day.

The event added some extra excitement and interest to the normal Saturday junior fixtures.

Not to be outdone, the seniors held a gala day on Sunday, with nine teams coming together to have some fun and raise further funds.

The winners of the day were Matt Moore’s Crackatinnie team which took out the grand prize of an icy cup each.

The association wished to thank the players, umpires, canteen staff and spectators for supporting the day.

Representative co-ordinator Suzanne Caulley was pleased to announce that the weekend raised $730.25 to be donated.

“It was a great weekend and everyone had fun,” she said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

