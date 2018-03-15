Maryborough's slice of a $5 billion pie

CONSTRUCTION JOBS: Maryborough's Global Manufactring Group will provide parts for the construction of combat reconnaissance vehicles for defence company Rheinmetall.

CONSTRUCTION JOBS: Maryborough's Global Manufactring Group will provide parts for the construction of combat reconnaissance vehicles for defence company Rheinmetall. Chris Ison ROK140917cafv1

A LUCRATIVE defence contract for Queensland is set to pay dividends here.

Dozens of jobs could be in the pipeline for Maryborough.

Rheinmetall Defence Australia was announced as the successful tenderer for the $5 billion Land 400 Phase 2 contract, which involves the development of 211 combat reconnaissance vehicles.

The contract will create 450 advanced manufacturing and engineering jobs across the state.

Because Maryborough's Global Manufacturing Group is one of four businesses which has a teaming agreement with Rheinmetall, more manufacturing jobs could be in the pipeline for construction of the parts needed for the vehicles.

Global Manufacturing co-owner Phil Dowling estimated about ten extra jobs would be created from the work.

But he said that number could double if large scale work is provided for the centre.

"We will hire a few apprentices and some technical workers, and probably a few tradespeople as well," Mr Dowling said.

"We've got to utilise our current workforce and soak up capacity, but there's definitely potential for jobs to increase."

Mr Dowling said a contract of this scale meant "very large work that would suit our centre."

"It will take time to plan, but over the next three to four weeks we'll be briefed on the scale of the work," he said.

"It's extraordinary for the future of Maryborough's industry."

Rheinmetall will also source parts from Redcat Industries from Cairns, LaserDyne Technologies from the Gold Coast and NIOA and G&O Kert and Hilton Manufacturing from Brisbane and Ipswich.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the company would benefit from the transfer of technologies and skills to make them more competitive.

He said Fraser Coast businesses who attended a Rheinmetall briefing when the company visited Maryborough last September are also in the box seat.

"I want to see more businesses from Maryborough and surrounds linking with Rheinmetall as part of their supply chain and enjoying the rewards that come from playing their part in building the next generation of defence vehicles for our country," Mr Saunders said.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastruc- ture and Planning Cameron Dick said the work would inject more than $1 billion into the state's economy for the first ten years.