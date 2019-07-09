Maryborough's still got magic... and it's more than Poppins

The might Mary River winds just outside of Maryborough's CBD.

EVEN when the rain quite literally rains on its parade, Maryborough still manages to put on a one-of-a-kind event like the weekend's finale to the Mary Poppins Festival.

What's needed is for residents of Hervey Bay and surrounding towns to make sure they're doing all they can to support their quirky neighbour, even when the weather isn't playing nice and unfavourable statistics hurt its reputation.

Why? Because Maryborough has something that is missing in more recently-established communities and well, just about anywhere else.

It's hard to imagine there are many places in the world where you can put out a call just weeks out from a proposed new event like Steamfesta and have huge crowds turn out ready to break a world record.

Steamfesta in Queens Park, Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

Where an idea over a glass of wine can turn into a world-class war memorial.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull gives his address at the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial opening. Jocelyn Watts

And yes, being unashamedly Mary Poppins mad is embraced.

But this isn't just because Maryborough loves a party or is proud of its history.

It's the people.

People who are prepared to give up their time, put on costumes, volunteer as guides and at old stores and museums not just for a festival but all year round. It's these people - not the jail families and other stereotypical undesirables who define Maryborough.

Sydney visitors take the opportunity to photograph Mary Poppins (Carmel Murdoch) with the Poppins statue on the cnr. of Richmond and Kent Sts in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

It's also largely because the woman who occupied this editorial space for decades and never really learned to retire is its number one advocate.

Fraser Coast Australia Day Awards - Citizen of the Year, former Fraser Coast Chronicle Editor, Nancy Bates. Photo Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

At a time when it continues to cop criticism for unenviable job and crime rates, the work that goes into putting Maryborough on the map for the right reasons should be rewarded with a show of solidarity from the whole of the Fraser Coast - it's in everyone's interest.

The Heritage City with heart is the perfect tourism accompaniment to Hervey Bay's humpbacks and Fraser Island's rugged beauty.

She's still got that special something that is fading away from much of regional Australia and she deserves support rain, hail or shine.