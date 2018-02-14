Maryborough's 'Tubby' Clayton brought to life in mural

THE efforts of Maryborough- born Reverend Dr "Tubby" Clayton during the first World War will be immortalised in a new mural in the Heritage City.

Known for caring for the needs of young men serving on the Western Front from 1915-18, his mural will be located near the Battle of Long Tan mural on the Military Museum wall.

Maryborough Military Museum owner John Meyers said the house Dr Clayton set up had become renowned for its work.

"The special ethos of Talbot House of Friendship, Service, Fairmindedness and The Kingdom of God, was the foundation stone for the Toc H Movement which received its Royal Charter in 1922," Mr Meyer said.

"Thereafter it became a world-wide movement, breaking down barriers and caring for people in need."

Akos Juhasz, who painted the Aviator mural, will lend his talent in painting this new artwork.