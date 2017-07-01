MARY'S COMING: Poppins festival will be full of fun

IT'S a festival that's set to be practically perfect in every way.



Ready to race nannies and chimney sweeps will descend on Maryborough today for the Mary Poppins Festival's main event.



Maryborough's own Mary Poppins Carmel Murdoch, who will be in character, said it was exciting to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the much-loved festival.



"We are the only people in the world that have a festival and that's right here in Maryborough," Ms Murdoch said.



The author of Mary Poppins, Helen Lyndon Goff, was born in a now heritage listed building on the corner of Kent and Richmond Streets.



She is better known under her pen name, PL Travers.



While her beloved nanny character is known all over the world, nowhere celebrates the character more than Maryborough as evidenced recently when the installation of Poppins themed pedestrian lights made international headlines.



The annual festival held in her honour has been under way for more than a week now, with art, exhibitions and story trails all part of the experience.



Renowned children's author Mem Fox visited the Brolga Theatre for two days to share stories with children of all ages.



And today the biggest event will start from 10am in Maryborough's Portside precinct and Queens Park.



The grand parade, nanny races and chimney sweep challenge will all be part of the fun.



There will also be pop performances and live music from local artists and children's workshops with plenty of hands-on activities including chalk drawings, circus performances, puppet workshops and kites and umbrella making on offer.



Fraser Coast Mayor Chris loft said he hoped the PL Travers birthplace would be transformed into a museum in time for next year's festival.



Work on the historic building is still under way.



In the meantime, he's tipping today's event to be "the biggest and the best and our proudest moment.



"There's so many different offerings that we've been able to provide, it's fantastic," Cr Loft said



Along with traditional Poppins fun, The Rotary Club of Maryborough Sunrise will host the Heritage City Quilt and Craft Extravaganza today and tomorrow which will include demonstration, patchworks stalls, quality handmade items and much more.



Entry is $5.



The Bond Store will also be open today and will host Tipples and Tales at 11.30am and 1pm.



Crowds will have the chance to hear tales from Maryborough's early days, as well as tasting regional ports, liqueurs and platters.



The 10-day festival will then conclude tomorrow with Sunday Riverside.



The event will be held outside the Brolga Theatre and it will include open mic sessions from 3pm.

