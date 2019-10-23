Mary's Making a Comeback: Why we launched our campaign

Change is in the wind for Maryborough

Change is in the wind for Maryborough Graeme Wilson

A ONCE in a generation chance to restore Maryborough to its glory days as an economic powerhouse has arrived.

The Chronicle is committed to leading from the front in ensuring our Heritage City with heart doesn't miss out on the opportunity to once again be one of the most enviable places in Queensland to live and work.

For too long Maryborough has been synonymous au with empty shop-fronts, an overcrowded jail and manufacturing decline.

But long-time locals know the truth about Maryborough as does the newspaper which has served it for more than 150 years. They know its people are not represented by those lining out- side the city courthouses but by the descendants and kindred spirits of the pioneers, champion athletes, scientists and artists whose names are engraved in Maryborough's Walk of Achievers.

Chronicle campaign Mary Logo

The passionate people who in recent years toiled in the back ground every day building world class war memorials and dusting the city with Mary Poppins magic, quietly preparing it for a better day.

They knew this time would come.

That this city, which built ships in wartime for the navy at Walkers, had the skill to put itself back on the defence map.

That a workforce with the skills to build Queensland's trains had the right stuff to encourage investment into a new industrial hub on the city's outskirts.

A new future for Maryborough is within our grasp.

We'll be here to help cut through any government red- tape that gets in the way of industry and stifles growing interest from investors.

We'll be here to put pressure on politicians from all three levels of government to follow the munitions factory road-map and work together for the greater good.

And we'll be spreading that good news with headlines just like this.

Mary's making a comeback.

We're for her. We're for you