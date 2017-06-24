Masked man terrorises hairdresser

EMPTIED OUT: Tiffany Syson and Caite Reid at Urban Fringe were robbed on Thursday.

A TEAM of shaken Hervey Bay hairdressers say they will no longer trade at night after their salon was targeted by an armed robber.

Wielding a metal pole, a masked man stormed into the Urban Fringe salon on Main St Thursday night and demanded cash.

The pole was pointed at one of the young hairdressers.

Urban Fringe owner Tiffany Syson said the 23-year-old staff member fell to the ground in shock while the robber threatened her. He then grabbed the cash and fled.

"He yelled at her 'give me all the money, give me everything'," Ms Syson said.

"There is a lot of fear in all staff now, I didn't sleep after getting the call from police."

As Ms Syson and her dad arrived at the salon on Thursday night, officers and two sniffer dogs had chased the robber as far as the nearby university grounds before he disappeared.

Another staff member working at the time had gone to the bathroom outside when she heard the screams coming from the front counter about 7.30pm.

A week's takings were stolen from the register.

Ms Syson said protecting her staff was more important than the loss in revenue which would result from shutting up shop on Thursday nights.

Police were last night searching CCTV footage.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.