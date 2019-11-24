Masked men attack two women with sticks

A MASSAGE parlour boss watched as two women were beaten with sticks by three masked men for two minutes, a court was told.

The attack was over a debt Shih-Hsuan Liu owed one of the woman.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of wilful damage.

The court was told Liu and a woman got into a dispute about a debt owed.

The woman allegedly forcibly removed three women from Liu's massage business.

The women were attacked by masked men.

Days later Liu and the woman reached an agreement about the debt.

But on December 8, 2017 the woman was at Liu's Southport business with a friend when three men masked men attacked them with sticks.

Liu watched on and did not make a move to intervene.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren said: "Two minutes is a fairly long time when you have someone going on at you with sticks and bar and he does nothing."

She sentenced Liu to 18 months prison to be suspended for two years.

Liu had previously spent 42 days in custody.

He was also ordered to pay $2500 compensation to each of the women.