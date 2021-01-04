Maskless Human Nature concert prompts outrage

A Human Nature concert held in Sydney's west has sparked outrage after hundreds of audience members were seen singing without masks and practising limited social distancing.

Footage of the concert - held at Sydney Coliseum Theatre in Rooty Hill on Saturday night - has been met with uproar online after the predominantly older audience were seen acting against health advice.

NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay tweeted an image of the concert commenting on the lack of masks.

NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay tweeted an image of the concert commenting on the lack of masks.



NSW Police Minister David Elliott said that "it only takes one person to do the wrong thing" to see coronavirus cases soar.

"I haven't seen that (footage), but again, I implore all operators to do the right thing," he said on 2GB this morning.

"From my observations … they are, but people need to realise that it will only take one person to do the wrong thing and then we have another Avalon on our hands.

"That's what we're trying to avoid."

The Coliseum, which can seat up to 2000 people, has been operating under the NSW Health large venue rule of 75 per cent capacity, meaning it could hold 1500 people.

However, Richard Errington, CEO of West HQ, said the venue was well under its limit and was completely compliant with health restrictions.

"We had just on 1200 in attendance," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"We provided refunds to those who felt uncomfortable attending the show and around 150 took those refunds.

"Everyone had to scan into the venue, so we knew every single person there.

"All our staff wore masks, we had screens advising people to social distance. Before Human Nature performed, they outlined how they wanted their fans to behave that night."

Mr Errington said that there was also a white line on stage that the band were unable to perform in front of.

"We had an availability of free masks and officers manning lifts, toilet entrances and food and beverage areas," he added.

