Mass Maryborough outage leaves thousands without power

MORE than 2000 people in the Maryborough region have lost power.

Ergon Energy reports 2332 customers have lost power due to “damage requiring emergency repairs.”

Fault finding is in progress with no estimated fix time.

Affected streets include:

Dundathu: Carter La, Churchill Mine Rd, Dundathu Rd, Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, Prawle Rd, Ramsay Ct, River Park Ct, Starview Rd

Island Plantation: Albion Rd, Baumgart Rd, Claas Rd, Janet Rd, Massey Rd, Racecourse Rd, Sugar Dr, Toft Rd

Lower Wonga: Harch Rd

Maryborough: Amity St, Arbury St, Ariadne St, Booker St, Carnarvon St, Cheapside St, Churchill St, Crown St, Cutlers La, Dry St, Ella St, Ellis St, Eva St, Frank St, Gallipoli St, Gaynor St, Gilbert St, Hart St, Hervey Bay Rd, Island Plantation Rd, Janet Rd, Kent St, King St, Margaret St, Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, Melville St, Milton St, New St, North St, Nuneaton St, Pallas St, Premier St, Quarry Rd, Robinson St, Rocky St, Saltwater Creek Rd, Sussex St, Sydney St, Tooley St, Unity St, Victory St, Walker St, Ward St, Waterston St, Wilson St, Woodrow St, Woodstock St, Yaralla St, Anthony Ct, Ariadne st, Bedford St, Belinda Cl, Bluegum Ct, Bongoola Rd, Bryant St, Cheapside St, Dymock St, Eucalypt Dr, Gallipoli St, Gillhespy St, Greenway Ct, James St, Kidd Ave, Lambert St, Magnolia Ct, Mcghie Ave, Neptune St, Pallas St, Panorama Dr, Parkview Ct, Pioch St, Sheldon Dr, Shumack Dr, Sprake Dr, Thurecht St, Victory St, Vista St, Wattle Ct, Woodstock St

Prawle: Prawle Rd

St Helens: Cobbles Rd, Fazio Rd, Gladys St, Hibiscus Rd, Lawson St, Lucas Ct, Phillip Ct, Lawson St

Tandora: Tandora Rd