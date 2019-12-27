Menu
Three people are in hospital in a serious condition after a mass overdose in an apartment late yesterday afternoon.
Three hospitalised after mass drug overdose

by Emily Halloran
27th Dec 2019 8:33 AM
THREE people are in hospital in a "serious" condition after a mass overdose in a Gold Coast apartment late yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a "location at an apartment" shortly before 6pm.

Three people - a man and two women - had overdosed. They were found at the building unconscious.

Paramedics, including the bicycle response team, critical care and the high acuity response unit, attended.

The man in his 50s was taken to Robina Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The two women, aged in their 20s and 30s, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

It is understood police were not called.

