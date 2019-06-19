Menu
MASSAGE: Therapist Oum Kanyand (right) with owner of Thai Massage Maryborough Nudda Huppert.
Massage away stresses

Boni Holmes
19th Jun 2019 2:26 PM
NUDDA Huppert has found her calling after working in aged care for almost 10 years.

She believes everyone should be paying a lot more attention to their bodies.

So Nudda hit the books at Q Academy in the Sunshine Coast and worked with massage therapist and teacher Oum Kanyand before moving to Maryborough to open her own business in January.

"I my opinion, especially after studying, I believe people should do regular exercise and look after their body after working or activity.

"Your body can build up knots and tension and toxins which can effect everything you do."

Oum who has a decade of experience in both Thailand and Australia works with Nudda. Nudda said they offered a lot of sport and deep tissues massage as well as relaxation.

"We have clients who have said it has helped with their sleep, circulation, release of pain and tension," Nudda said.

"We keep our prices affordable so anybody can be treated to a massage.

"We receive great customer feedback and love to hear what their experience was like.

"I also show clients techniques they can use at home - offering after care which is also very important. Nudda said another important aspect was their hygiene.

"We make sure they shop is always tidy and clean - everyday. That is very important for us."

Thai Massage Maryborough is open from 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday at 157 Adelaide St.

For more information visit Facebook or Instagram, or phone 4121 6150.

