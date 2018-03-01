Massage therapist guilty of rape, sex attacks

A DISGRACED masseur has been found guilty of rape, and 18 charges of sexual assault.

Former Fraser Coast massage therapist Charles William Davidson was found guilty on Thursday afternoon.

Davidson, in his late 60s, will be sentenced on Friday.

The married, grey-haired man in a grey suit sat impassively in the dock, hands clasped, as the guilty verdicts were read out.

His defence barrister said she had "made contact with a medical clinic" about Davidson's "health issues" which might be relevant for sentencing.

Jurors could not reach a unanimous or majority verdict on two other charges of rape.

Judge Brad Farr discharged the man on those two counts.

The offences he was on trial for this week were alleged to have happened in Brisbane.

According to the Office of the Health Ombudsman, the masseur has been banned since November 2015 from any employment, paid or otherwise, in a clinical or non-clinical capacity.

