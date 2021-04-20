Massive $80 million up for grabs in lotto

One in four Aussies are expected to grab an entry for the Powerball draw with a chance to win a lifechanging amount of money.

One in four Aussies are expected to grab an entry for the Powerball draw with a chance to win a lifechanging amount of money.

If one Aussie pockets the entire Powerball $80 million jackpot, they'll immediately become the nation's third-biggest lottery winner.

They'll share the title with only two other Australians who each won $80 million Powerball prizes last year.

Up to one in four Aussie adults are expected to grab an entry in this week's $80 million Powerball draw, the biggest prize offered by any Australian lottery game so far this year.

at Hart, The Lott spokesman, said Thursday's draw was only the eighth time Powerball had soared to this height in its 25 year history.

"Last year, we had two $80 million Powerball draws and on both of those occasions, a single entry won this huge jackpot," he explained.

"In March last year, a farmer from the Port Macquarie region pocketed an $80 million prize. Having battled drought and then bushfires in recent years, the Powerball winner saw the windfall as a welcomed change of fortune. High on his shopping list was a new satellite television so he could enjoy more channels."

RELATED: Australia's top 10 lottery hot spots revealed

One in four Aussies are expected to enter the Powerball draw. Picture: Supplied

Then in July 2020, four days after the draw itself, a Melbourne couple discovered they'd won $80 million - making them the happy owners of Victoria's biggest ever lottery prize, he added.

"The only Australians who have won more than $80 million from an Australian lottery game are a Sydney mum who won a $107 million Powerball prize in 2019 and a Chatswood dad who won $96 million in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot the same year," he said.

Mr Hart said anyone keen for the chance to win $80 million should get their entry early.

"As this is the biggest Australian lottery jackpot so far in 2021, we're expecting things to become hectic in our lottery outlets and online," he said.

"I'd also recommend you register your entry to a player card or online account. If your numbers are drawn, you'll want to know you're a multi-millionaire as soon as possible. By registering your entry, your prize is secure, and we can contact you with the winning news shortly after the draw."

Tickets can be purchased at any licensed lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via the Lott mobile app.

In 2021, there have been four Powerball division one winners so far who have collectively won $120 million. Two of these winners were from Queensland, while the other two were from New South Wales.

Originally published as Massive $80 million up for grabs in lotto