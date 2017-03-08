SHOCKER: Massive 2.4 metre python pulled from roof gutter

IMAGINE the shock on Bob Webley's face, finding a massive 2.4 metre carpet python curled up in his roof guttering on his Tinana property on Tuesday.

Mr Webley made the shocking discovery when a painter informed him there was a snake in the gutter, which prompted a call to the Fraser Coast's resident 'Snake Ladie' Wendy Foxton to remove the reptile from his home.

"I never thought I'd find one in the gutter; I don't normally see a lot of snakes out here - let alone a snake as big as this one," he exclaimed.

Mr Webley shared the photos of the massive python onto social media, showing the animal curled up in the guttering and measuring arm-from-arm in Ms Foxton's hands.

'Snake Ladie' Wendy Foxton with the 8ft carpet python that had lodged itself in Bob Webley's roof gutter on Tuesday. Contributed

But after its removal, Ms Foxton confirmed the snake had to be euthanised upon the discovery it had Sunshine Virus.

"I noticed it had red blotching around its mouth, and the vet confirmed it had sunshine virus. So it needed to be put down," she said.

"It's a shame, but it needed to be done for the sake of other snakes in the wild. We couldn't release it."

Routine calls like this aren't new for Ms Foxton, who thinks she the only female snake catcher on the Fraser Coast.

The 8ft python resting in Bob Webley's roof gutter. Contributed

But the last few months have been some of the busiest in her career.

She now gets at least one call a day - a significant step up from the 1-2 calls a week she was getting just two years ago.

"I've had a few callouts for snakes in houses; one woman had a keelback snake in her house - they're freshwater, and you don't normally see them as they're quite shy," she said.

"It's a dire situation for the snakes with the lack of rain. If they can't get the food or water they need they go into people's homes, and I'm finding more snakes dehydrated."

The busy period for Ms Foxton hasn't deterred her from the male-oriented industry either, stating it was "water off a duck's back."

"I'm one of the few females to have the qualifications to handle venomous snakes. The reptile industry is quite 'blokey' so some are surprised to find a female catcher who knows her stuff and what she's doing," she said.

"I know my job and do my job well, and if people want to challenge me on my knowledge and job; bring it on."