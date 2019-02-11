Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Falkenberg with a one meter barramundi he helped free from a South Townsville drain following the major flooding event. Picture: Facebook
James Falkenberg with a one meter barramundi he helped free from a South Townsville drain following the major flooding event. Picture: Facebook
Environment

Massive barra freed from flood waters

by Keagan Elder
11th Feb 2019 1:13 PM

A MASSIVE barramundi deemed for an almost certain doom was given a new lease on life after some quick thinking fishermen rescued it from a drain.

Mount Low resident James Falkenberg got a call from on Sunday afternoon about the prized specimen trapped in a drain off Richardson St in South Townsville following the major floods.

The keen angler enlisted the help from his mate Miles Tam and raced to capture the fish.

"Miles Tam and myself armed with landing nets and a big Esky, we quickly relocated this big girl to the river where she will hopefully survive," Mr Falkenberg said.

"It was over a meter long. We just relocated her about five minutes down the road at the boat ramp.

"When we pulled her out of the water she was really warm."

Mr Falkenberg said the barra was pulled out of about a foot of warm water he thought to be 35C.

He said he looked for more stricken barra in the drain but could not find any others.

It was not the only fishy encounter the Queensland Rail employee had come across in recent days as the city recovers from the floods.

"I found a 50cm barracuda stuck in the rail lines on Boundary St," he said.

Mr Falkenberg said the floods will improve the fishing around Townsville.

"This flood will kick start the fishery. Every cloud has a silver lining."

More Stories

Show More
barramundi editors picks townsville flooding

Top Stories

    Honouring our mate: Special game in memory of Warrick Stuart

    premium_icon Honouring our mate: Special game in memory of Warrick Stuart

    News It was so much more than a friendly game when The Waves and Bingera played on Saturday night.

    • 11th Feb 2019 2:59 PM
    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    • 11th Feb 2019 2:17 PM
    M'boro teacher enjoying 'friendly' masters swimming club

    premium_icon M'boro teacher enjoying 'friendly' masters swimming club

    Swimming Jane has felt her fitness improve since joining the club.

    • 11th Feb 2019 2:16 PM
    WASTE CRISIS: How much rubbish we made

    premium_icon WASTE CRISIS: How much rubbish we made

    Environment This is how much we threw out in kerbside bins last financial year

    • 11th Feb 2019 1:37 PM