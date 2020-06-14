Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drugs allegedly found during a massive drug bust in Tweed Heads on Friday.
Drugs allegedly found during a massive drug bust in Tweed Heads on Friday. NSW Police
News

MASSIVE BUST: Bizarre excuse accused used when pulled over

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Jun 2020 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been charged after police seized drugs and more than $100,000 cash in a hire car in the Tweed.

Just after 7pm on Friday, officers from the Tweed/Byron Police District Proactive Crime Team noticed a Holden Equinox driving unusually on Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads.

The 47-year-old man driving told police he was mixing his dinner while driving.

Drugs allegedly found during a massive drug bust in Tweed Heads on Friday.
Drugs allegedly found during a massive drug bust in Tweed Heads on Friday. NSW Police

During a search of the car, officers allegedly seized 600 MDMA tablets, 25g of liquid LSD, 600 tablets of LSD, 8g cocaine, 122g of cannabis, and $106,000 in cash.

The passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was also allegedly found in possession of drugs.

Drugs allegedly found during a massive drug bust in Tweed Heads on Friday.
Drugs allegedly found during a massive drug bust in Tweed Heads on Friday. NSW Police

The pair were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The man was charged with supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), two counts of supply prohibited drug (commercial quantity), supply prohibited drug (between indictable and commercial quantity), supply prohibited drug (between small and indictable quantity), knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, and deal with property proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Saturday.

The woman was charged with resist officer in execution of duty and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

She was granted conditional bail to appear before Tweed Heads Local court in July.

More Stories

nsw twdcourts twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed tweed heads

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigation underway after M’boro house fire

        premium_icon Investigation underway after M’boro house fire

        Breaking A fire investigator is at the scene of the blaze

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Some homes and business could be waiting until 2022 for NBN

        WHALE RETURN: Keep your distance

        premium_icon WHALE RETURN: Keep your distance

        News Humpback whales are returning to Hervey Bay, but authorities warn boaties to keep...

        Motel owners tell of 'shocking impact' of border closure

        premium_icon Motel owners tell of 'shocking impact' of border closure

        News Business owners call for Queensland’s border to be opened