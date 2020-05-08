VIDEO: Border police allegedly bust $400k worth of drugs

MORE than 45kg of cannabis was allegedly found hidden in suitcases while trying to be smuggled across the border into Queensland.

The drug haul, estimated to be worth about $400,000, was found by police during a search of a pantech truck at a Coolangatta border checkpoint yesterday.

A 35-year-old Victorian man is assisting police with their enquiries and investigations are continuing.

Police footage showing more than 45kg of drugs found in a truck trying to cross the border into Queensland QPS

Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Galpin said any persons found bringing dangerous drugs into Queensland will be the subject of a thorough investigation and may face serious criminal charges.

"Police stationed at our border checkpoints are doing an excellent job at not only maintaining border restrictions, but also detecting and preventing criminal activity," he said.

