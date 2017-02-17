Massive clearance sale at boutique before closure

A MARYBOROUGH fashion shop is closing after five years in operation.

Alma's Wardobe is having a clearance sale in the countdown to the final close, set for February 28.

Shop stock has been heavily reduced in the lead-up. It includes clothes, accessories, and jewellery.

It's not just stock items that are up for sale, but shop fittings too.

Owners Alexandra Weber and Maree Mitchell have thanked the community for their support over the past five years.

"A big thank you to everyone who has supported us," Ms Weber said.

"We wish those with small businesses good luck."

Alma's Wardrobe opened in 2012 in Adelaide St, and moved to Kent St following the 2013 floods.

For the stock that is left after the store's closure date, the items will be advertised through the store's Facebook page.

