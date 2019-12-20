Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.
Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.
News

Anglers discover massive fish kill in Mackay creek

Zizi Averill
20th Dec 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of dead fish have washed up on the banks of a drain flowing into Shellgrit Creek - in what anglers have called a "massive" kill.

An unknown number of barramundi, sea mullet and other fish species, of varying sizes, had died in the tidal waterway, one source said.

The dead fish were discovered this morning.

It is not known what caused the fish kill.

 

Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.
Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.

 

Weir breakdown blamed for yearly fish kills

Alarming number of illegal nets found in region's waterways

Prawn activity picks up before Christmas

Recent heavy rain washing large amounts of vegetative debris into the creek has been flagged as one cause.

It is understood that when combined with hot weather, microbes in the water can use all the oxygen, causing the fish to suffocate. However, this has not been confirmed.

 

Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.
Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.

In July anglers were warned not to eat fish caught in Shellgrit Creek after PFAS was discovered in the water ways.

The Department of Environment and Science has been made aware of the incident.

 

Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.
Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.
fish kill mackay mackay fishing pfas mackay queensland department of environment and science shellgrit creek
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FUNDING: $500k for cashless card support services

        premium_icon FUNDING: $500k for cashless card support services

        News Two support organisations will be given funding to help cashless card recipients

        Motorbike rider airlifted after off road accident

        premium_icon Motorbike rider airlifted after off road accident

        News A man in his 40s has been airlifted after a motorbike accident on a dirt track

        SKATE DEBATE: Decision made on controversial park’s future

        premium_icon SKATE DEBATE: Decision made on controversial park’s future

        News The Torquay Rd Skate Park in Hervey Bay has been revealed

        REVEALED: Brolga wins hosting rights to major state event

        premium_icon REVEALED: Brolga wins hosting rights to major state event

        News Hundreds of singers will converge on the Fraser Coast in April