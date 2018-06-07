MASSIVE GALLERY: Buzzing with energy at Eisteddfod

Annie Venter in the six years and under classical ballet solo came second for her bumble bee performance.

AT JUST three, Annie Ventour already knows dancing is for her.

She's been learning for 12 months and yesterday, put her new skills on show in the dance component of this year's Maryborough Eisteddfod.

She performed in two categories dressed as a tea pot and a bumble bee.

The dance component of this year's eisteddfod started yesterday with organisers excited about the increase in entries.

She even placed second in one - an achievement celebrated by her already proud grandma and mum who said the budding dancer loved to get into character and was always full of energy.

The event's organisers were pleased with the jump in entry numbers this year.

Dance convenor Debra Gillespie has been volunteering at the Eisteddfod for five of the six years since the re-introduction of the competition after a 15-year break.

"It is a lot of organisation, but is rewarding," she said

"We have some really great people behind the scenes."

This year there were 189 entries.

"Solo, duos and trios are up on numbers this year," she said.

"We are building with entries each year including competitors from outside the Wide Bay region."

Seasoned competitor Isabella Robinson said dancing was all about the moves.

The Hervey Bay five-year-old competed for the first time at the Maryborough Eisteddfod, but has competed in other eisteddfods including Kingaroy and Bundaberg and Evolution at the Brolga last month.

Competitors range from three years to open adults.

"I want to thank our volunteers and we could always do with more hands on deck for the rest of the eisteddfod disciplines in August," Debra said.

The Maryborough Eisteddfod will continue today with solo, duo and trio dancing and singing, school dancers on Friday and group dancing on Saturday.

For more information visit maryborougheisteddfod.com.

Tickets are available from the Brolga Theatre or by phoning 4122 6060.