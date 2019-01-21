Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A three-metre great white shark has been spotted in waters off the Sunshine Coast.
A three-metre great white shark has been spotted in waters off the Sunshine Coast. RamonCarretero
News

Massive great white shark spotted off Coast

Matty Holdsworth
by
21st Jan 2019 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A THREE-metre great white shark has been spotted in waters off the Sunshine Coast, coming up to a fishing boat.

The huge apex predator was reportedly seen at Yaroomba last night, according to shark tracking website Dorsal.

Dorsal - Queensland Shark Reports said the shark was seen near Marcoola at 6.30pm.

"Great white, sighting from water, great white seen fishing boat off Yaroomba."

It was the second shark to be seen on the Coast yesterday, with a three-metre tiger shark seen at Wurtulla.

Rigan Wallis posted the sighting to the website: "Massive tiger shark on Warana open beaches spotted at access 231."

"Possibly heading north but unsure. Is feeding," the post read.

"Nailed a bird about 10m from my friend and I, and followed us in right over the sand bank.

"Usually don't get to worried about shark sightings, but this one was sketchy."

dorsal shark shark sighting wurtulla yaroomba
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Coast's biggest green project will soon be ready to go

    premium_icon Coast's biggest green project will soon be ready to go

    Business The power will soon be switched on for one of the Fraser Coast's biggest green projects ever realised

    Child attacked by dingoes on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Child attacked by dingoes on Fraser Island

    News He suffered "between 10 and 20 bite marks."

    Fishing reforms slammed by state's peak seafood body

    premium_icon Fishing reforms slammed by state's peak seafood body

    News The proposed reforms have exposed a major divide between fishers

    Young boy treated for jellyfish sting at Rainbow Beach

    premium_icon Young boy treated for jellyfish sting at Rainbow Beach

    News A young boy was treated for a jellyfish sting at Rainbow Beach.