Massive great white shark spotted off Coast

A THREE-metre great white shark has been spotted in waters off the Sunshine Coast, coming up to a fishing boat.

The huge apex predator was reportedly seen at Yaroomba last night, according to shark tracking website Dorsal.

Dorsal - Queensland Shark Reports said the shark was seen near Marcoola at 6.30pm.

"Great white, sighting from water, great white seen fishing boat off Yaroomba."

It was the second shark to be seen on the Coast yesterday, with a three-metre tiger shark seen at Wurtulla.

Rigan Wallis posted the sighting to the website: "Massive tiger shark on Warana open beaches spotted at access 231."

"Possibly heading north but unsure. Is feeding," the post read.

"Nailed a bird about 10m from my friend and I, and followed us in right over the sand bank.

"Usually don't get to worried about shark sightings, but this one was sketchy."