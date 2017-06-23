Massive local win:Wedding planner's vision for Fraser Coast

Leah and Brad Franks celebrated their marriage at the Waterfront Restaurant.

LOVEBIRDS travel from all over the world to tie the knot right here on the Fraser Coast and one local wedding planner is on a mission to make the region Queensland's next top wedding destination.

Hervey Bay's Waterfront Restaurant is setting the bar high in the wedding arena after being awarded with the Australian Bridal Industry Academy Hall of Fame, with votes purely coming from brides and grooms.

Natalie Stone is the wedding planner of the family owned business and has had couples from all over Australia and overseas travel to Hervey Bay for their special day after finding out about the award winning venue on the internet.

Waterfront Restaurant

To qualify for the prestigious Hall of Fame award, the venue had to have five wins at a state level and were up against some of the most high-end venues across Queensland.

"For such a small family business located in Hervey Bay to rate really high is mind blowing,” Ms Stone said.

In the last 12 months she has designed packages to suit everybody including those on a tight budget.

"If you were to get married on the waterfront at somewhere like Sydney, a decent venue would cost you $40,000 plus.”

Natalie said with 500 plus weddings on the Fraser Coast each year, her dream was to make the Fraser Coast one of Queensland's top wedding destinations.

"We have a unique location on the coast of Australia that is affordable, has amazing accommodation, beaches and venues all over the Fraser Coast,” she said.

Waterfront also received third for wedding planning and restaurant reception at the recent state awards.