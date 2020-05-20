Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This year’s record price paid for a sprawling mega mansion that sold yesterday has been revealed.
This year’s record price paid for a sprawling mega mansion that sold yesterday has been revealed.
Property

Massive mega mansion record price revealed

by Aleisha Dawson
20th May 2020 6:18 PM

THE sale price of a jaw-dropping Gold Coast mega mansion has been revealed.

Amir Mian of Amir Prestige confirmed the sprawling mansion on the Isle of Capri sold for $11.75 million, which is the highest price paid on the Gold Coast in the last two years.

Riverpoint, a six-bedroom residence with a raft of luxury features, went under contract yesterday, as reported by the Gold Coast Bulletin .

There is no shortage of luxury features here.
There is no shortage of luxury features here.

Previously, the highest price paid this year was $6.75 million for a residence on Ephraim Island Access, Paradise Point.

The sale also trumps the highest price paid on the Gold Coast in 2019, which was $11 million for a property on the Sovereign Islands.

While Mr Mian confirmed the sale price, he declined to comment on the sellers or buyers.

Built on a massive point position with 90m of main river frontage, the 1,651sq m residence at 1-3 La Scala Court is surrounded with lush tropical gardens and is reminiscent of a Thai resort.

The jaw-dropping mansion is on a point position.
The jaw-dropping mansion is on a point position.

 

Entertain in style.
Entertain in style.

 

TOP GOLD COAST SALES 2020

$6.75 million- 18a Ephraim Island Access, Paradise Point

$5.5 million- 6/3531-3533 Main Beach Pde, Main Beach

$5.2 million- 59 Hedges Ave, Mermaid Beach

$4.75 million- 46-48 Peak Ave, Main Beach

$4.5 million- 3/3565 Main Beach Parade, Main Beach

Originally published as Massive mega mansion record price revealed

Relax and unwind here.
Relax and unwind here.
property real estate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOLUNTEER WEEK: Couple bonds over love of city

        premium_icon VOLUNTEER WEEK: Couple bonds over love of city

        News Fraser Coast Mayor thanks volunteers during National Volunteer week

        • 20th May 2020 4:56 PM
        RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Magnificent views from Urraween

        premium_icon RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Magnificent views from Urraween

        News This property is available to rent in Hervey Bay right now.

        Blessed to be ‘stuck’ here

        premium_icon Blessed to be ‘stuck’ here

        News When Janine and Craig Robinson flew into Australia, they never imagined their stay...

        Discover history of our chapel

        premium_icon Discover history of our chapel

        News Apart from the forest of monuments and headstones, when you arrive at the M’boro...