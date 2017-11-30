Menu
Massive milestone for Maryborough Markets

Maryborough Heritage Markets.
Maryborough Heritage Markets. Contributed

TODAY the streets of Maryborough will be filled with stallholders and bargain hunters as it has for almost every Thursday during the last 30 years.

But the markets are so much more than stalls selling in the CBD streets.

As many key people from the Heritage City pointed out in Wednesday's edition of the Chronicle, the markets have become an institution throughout the last three decades.

After chatting to many born and bred locals in Maryborough, I agree with their sentiment that it's hard to imagine the city without the markets.

It's a tremendous milestone for a weekly event to reach and I have no doubt it will continue long into the future.

So if you have time this morning, take a walk through the Maryborough CBD and enjoy the celebration of the iconic event for what it is - a grass roots, community driven initiative.

I know I will be.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
