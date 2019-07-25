Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG SUPRISE: Jodie Zarebski saw this moth at her Moore Park home after returning home from work.
BIG SUPRISE: Jodie Zarebski saw this moth at her Moore Park home after returning home from work. Contributed
Pets & Animals

Massive moth surprises woman at Moore Park

Geordi Offord
by
25th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOORE Park woman got the surprise of her life when arriving home from work this week.

It was quite late at night when Jodie Zarebski arrived home and noticed a bat chasing a moth.

The moth then landed at her feet. The insect was red-brown in colour and about 1.5cm long.

"I've seen other moths but nothing like this one," she said.

"I thought it was awesome, I saw the bat chasing it around and then the moth was hanging around the light.

"It came down and landed near my feet on my drive-way and I thought 'wow this is so cool', so I took a photo and took a video."

The NewsMail approached the Queensland Museum for an identification of the insect yesterday, however a response was not provided by deadline.

 

Jodie Zarebski saw this moth at her Moore Park home after returning home from work.
Jodie Zarebski saw this moth at her Moore Park home after returning home from work. Contributed
bundaberg insect moths
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Hero mate saves blind man from 1100km away

    premium_icon Hero mate saves blind man from 1100km away

    News FROM 1100 kilometres away, Ben Harvey's mate came to the rescue when the Maryborough man collapsed in his kitchen.

    SENSELESS ACT: New Mazda SUV ruined in moments

    premium_icon SENSELESS ACT: New Mazda SUV ruined in moments

    Crime Once outside, the offender rammed a bollard, puncturing the radiator

    Could further funding be in the pipeline for the M'boro CBD?

    premium_icon Could further funding be in the pipeline for the M'boro CBD?

    News The Building Our Regions program could mean good things for M'boro

    Coast man in serious condition after suspected snake bite

    premium_icon Coast man in serious condition after suspected snake bite

    Breaking A man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a suspected snake bite.