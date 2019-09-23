Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Massive penalty for speeding motorcyclist who hid from cops

23rd Sep 2019 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was busted doing more than 70km/h over the speed limit on his motorbike over the weekend has copped a heavy penalty for his actions.

At 7.20pm on Friday, police saw a motorcycle rider driving well in excess of the speed limit on Dawson St, Lismore.

"As the motorbike approached Caniaba road it reached speeds of 70km/h an hour over the designated speed limit," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"Police decided not to initiate a pursuit due to safety concerns.

"Police attended a Caniaba address soon after saw the motorbike parked.

"They found the rider, a 40-year-old Caniaba man, hiding in a shed."

He was issued a $2482 fine, lost six points off his licence and had his licence suspend for six months.

More Stories

caniaba lismore motorbike richmond police district speeding
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Bundaberg man jailed for remorseless rape of girl, 9

    premium_icon Bundaberg man jailed for remorseless rape of girl, 9

    Crime A 51-year-old man committed a sickening act on a nine-year-old girl. WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

    Fraser Coast landmarks light up for cancer awareness

    premium_icon Fraser Coast landmarks light up for cancer awareness

    News 'Every family would be touched in some way'

    Hervey Bay powers on with school HPV program

    premium_icon Hervey Bay powers on with school HPV program

    Sport Hervey Bay move through the field as they chase HPV glory