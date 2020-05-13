Massive python spotted devouring possum for breakfast
A HUGE carpet python has been spotted chowing down on a possum outside a Mooloolaba home this morning.
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie posted the incredible photos of the python mid-breakfast, as he waited for the snake to finish before moving it.
"Wow isn't this incredible!" he wrote.
The graphic images come after Mr McKenzie shared a video of a python eating a large bird on another residents' clothesline.
He warned homeowners to be cautious about leaving birdseed outside, as it could attract hungry snakes looking for their next meal.