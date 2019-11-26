Menu
Passengers at Brisbane International Airport are being warned to expect long delays following an IT issue, with at least half-a-dozen flights already delayed.
Travel

'Massive queues' as IT glitch hits airport

by Thomas Morgan
26th Nov 2019 12:05 PM
TRAVELLERS heading overseas from Brisbane International Airport are being warned to anticipate long delays following IT troubles.

At least a half-dozen flights from the terminal have been delayed by up to an hour since mid-morning.

It follows an issue with Brisbane International's check-in system.

"The check-in system has had some outages," a Brisbane Airport spokeswoman said. "(Technicians) are still trying to rectify them."

The spokeswoman said it was fortunate that the outage had not occurred during the morning peak, and that IT had a reprieve of around four hours before the next rush to fix the issue. 

She said she didn't have a definite figure on the number of flights impacted.

 

An eyewitness said there were long queues and delays as a result of the disruption. 

"Brisbane airport servers are down, massive queues of people at the internation (sic) airport," she said in a tweet.

