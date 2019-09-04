Massive spike in flu cases across the Wide Bay

QUEENSLAND Health data has revealed a massive jump in lab-confirmed influenza cases in the Wide Bay during 2019.

Data shows that so far this year the region has recorded 4.1 times as many cases as the year-to-date average for 2014-18.

The year-to-date average for 2014-18 is 415 cases.

So far this year, the Wide Bay has recorded 1741 lab-confirmed cases of influenza.

August had between 105 and 146 cases per week, with 112 cases in its last week.

Influenza (or the flu) is a highly contagious, acute viral infection that spreads easily from person to person.

Influenza is most often caused by type A or B influenza viruses that infect the upper airways and lungs.

In temperate regions influenza usually occurs seasonally.

Most cases in Australia occur during the winter months between June and September.

However, in tropical and subtropical areas, seasonal influenza can occur all year round.

Flu is not the same as a common cold, and can be a serious illness.

For some people, such as young children, the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, the flu can cause serious complications requiring hospitalisation and can sometimes lead to death.

Signs and symptoms:

Symptoms usually appear 1 to 3 days after becoming infected.

The symptoms of flu can include:

Fever

Sore throat

Dry cough

Headache

Muscle and joint pain

Tiredness or extreme exhaustion



In the elderly, fever may be absent and the only signs and symptoms of flu may be:

Confusion

Shortness of breath

Worsening of a chronic condition

For more information on influenza, head here.