‘Massive stupidity’ caused crash, driver admits

A CRASH that occurred after the driver drank too many beers then drove with an alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, was caused by his own stupidity at driving, fallen Great Wall van driver Ron Butler admitted in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

His alcohol reading following the crash was 0.135 the court heard.

Ron Allan Butler, 63, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.135) at Tarome on Saturday, July 18. It was "massive stupidity your honour," Butler said in court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police received a call from a driver about a black Great Wall van that had left the Cunningham Highway.

The accident happened on a steep sloping verge with the Great Wall van ending up turning to face the direction it came. Butler was in the driver's seat when police arrived, - Sgt Dick saying he smelled strongly of liquor, telling officers he'd been drinking beer at the Aratula tavern.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined Butler $400 and disqualified his licence 4 months.

Evan Franklyn De-Leeuw, 37, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on an L/P licence at Goodna on May 11. Fined $500 and licence disqualified 6 months.

Paul Trevor Kruger, 47, from Yeerongpilly, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Collingwood Park on May 16. Fined $250 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Tyrell Isiah Crooks, 23, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drink driving when licence disqualified at Yamanto on July 4. Fined $1200 and disqualified for 2 years.

Chibuike Edwin Okoro, 27, from Bellbird Park, was fined $1500 and lost his licence for 13 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Bellbird Park on Anzac Day, April 25.

Caitlyn Grace Hughes, 23, from Yamanto, fined $350 and licence disqualified 3 months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Blackstone on March 14.

Ben Eamon McCarthy, 36, from Brassall, fined $400 and disqualified 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Fernvale on March 13.

Michael James Buhagiar, 40, from Camira, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Bowen on March 2. Fined $300 and licence disqualified 3 months.

Peita De Waard, 39, from Dinmore, fined $1050 and lost her licence 6 months when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Goodna on June 20.

Tonci Luke Filipovic, 44, from Biggera Waters, fined $600 and licence disqualified 1 month after pleading guilty to drug driving at Silkstone on February 12.

Andrew William Pendlebury-King, 27, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Fernvale on March 8. Fined $500 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Sonya Marie Rice, 53, from Karana Downs, fined $1200 and licence disqualified 12 months when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Karana Downs on June 9.

Shane Timothy Gibson, 31, from Raceview, was disqualified from driving for 9 months and sentenced to a probation order when he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle/drink driving at Churchill on July 14.

Peta Elizabeth Lee, 38, from North Booval, fined $1100 and licence disqualified 8 months when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Collingwood Park on July 7.

Tammy Sheree Minchell, 31, from Kearneys Spring, fined $800 and disqualified 6 months when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Bundamba on July 12.

Victor Toke Teri Pitia, 21, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Inala on December 26, 2019. Fined $500 and disqualified 3 months.

Adam James Ferrari, 44, from Riverview, fined $900 and disqualified 7 months when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when unlicensed due to demerits suspension - at Murrumba Downs on October 20, 2019.

Kevin Warren Grabbe, 52, from Calvert, fined $300 and lost his licence 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Lowood on March 5.

Kirby Donovan McGuin, 23, from Karana Downs, fined $400 and licence disqualified 9 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving, and driving unlicensed when demerits suspended, at Ripley on March 19.

Aaron Shannon Towell, 24, from Carina Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Carindale on February 5. Licence disqualified 3 months and fined $350.

Simone Amelia Hughes, 50, from Newtown, fined $1200 and licence disqualified 12 months when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Eastern Heights on March 27.

Travis Raymond Rock, 40, from Flinders View, fined $450 and licence lost for 2 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Flinders View on April 13.

Jodi Maria Wilson, 23, from Vernor, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving at Willowbank on April 23. Fined $300 and licence disqualified 3 months.

Bryant Mitchell Yates, 45, from Augustine Heights, fined $550 and licence disqualified when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Collingwood Park on May 29.