Master and apprentice to face off

ON THE TACKLE: Wide Bay Buccaneers player James Stromquist, in action last year for Brothers Aston Villa, battles Sunbury's Tyson Bedford for the ball. He is playing against one of his teachers tonight. Shane Jones

FOOTBALL: In life, the teacher is usually the one handing out lessons to students in the classroom.

For one Wide Bay Buccaneers player the hope is to reverse the role on the football field tonght.

Bundaberg State High School student and Buccaneer James Stronquist will face one of his teachers, Andrew Donnison, when the side faces Bingera at Martens Oval in the Wide Bay Premier League.

Donnison won't be playing but he will be aiming to mastermind a victory as coach of the side.

And he admits the banter has already been happening between the two.

"I've had a chat to him,” Donnison said with a laugh.

"I'm just asked how the squad is shaping up.”

Bingera has made a flying start to the season so far as defending premiers, winning both matches so far.

The side has scored 10 goals as well and just conceded two.

But Donnison is not for one second resting on his laurels against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have gained one point in their only game of the season in the first round against Granville.

"They are young, fit and fast,” Donnison said.

"I expect them to improve dramatically as the season progresses.

"Halfway through the year the side should be together enough to challenge sides.”

Donnision said the focus will continue to be on defence, which it has been all season so far.

"I'm probably not happy with conceding the two goals we have done so far despite the attack doing well,” he said.

"We've been working hard on our defence, making sure we get the shape right.”

Buccaneers assistant coach Peter Guest said the side would be short handed after two players needed to serve a suspension after getting a red card against Granville in week one.

Kick off is at 7pm.