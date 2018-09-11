Master builders showcase creations at Lego Brick Event

MASTER BUIDLERS: Lee Mason and his son Harrison (pictured) have spent the last six months piecing together The strange journey of Dr Picasso , which will be on display at the Maryborough Brick Event this month.

MASTER BUIDLERS: Lee Mason and his son Harrison (pictured) have spent the last six months piecing together The strange journey of Dr Picasso , which will be on display at the Maryborough Brick Event this month. Cody Fox

HAVING Lego strewn from one end of the floor to the other in the play room is a nightmare for most parents.

But for Lee Mason, it's a passion.

You see, the Hervey Bay dad, 47, and his son Harrison, 11, are local Lego Master Builders and spend just about every evening and weekend in the Lego room creating a variety of themes with a monstrous collection of bricks, including Lee's childhood collection that is over 40 years old.

"I've been a Lego fan my whole life so when my son came along it was just an excuse to get back into it... I'm a big kid," Lee said.

"I love the creative aspect to it... it's a bit of an artistic release for both of us and other than that it's just fun to play with.

"We get into all different sets and he (Harrison) comes up with different adventures and themes.

"Every day we are in the Lego room. It also gives us something that we can do together as a father and son activity - it's great fun and we've had many crazy adventures in the room."

Lee is a member of the Queensland Lego Users Group member and AFOL - Adult Fan of Lego group - which has seen the two travel to Fan Expos and Brick Events in Bundaberg, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Rockhampton and Mackay to showcase their creations.

And since finding out that there is a Brick Event being held in Maryborough from September 22-23, the two have spent the last six months creating their 1.5mx1.5m random cartoon display called The strange journey of Dr Picasso.

Highlights of the display include an ice cream farm, a lake and river of pink bricks, Angry Birds (the game) characters, laser sharks in a battle with characters from Minecraft, cartoon style buildings, a party being hosted by UniKitty from The Lego Movie and many pop culture characters hidden throughout the scene for people to find.

"The idea behind this display was to show a land full of crazy and funny scenes, people, events and to inspire people to build their own crazy ideas with their Lego," Lee said.

"Everyone is into different things so there will be all sorts of different themes at the show."

Being held at Maryborough State High School, there will be about 30 themes on display, like Space and Star Wars, City (with working trains), Wild West, operating Technic vehicles and much more.

The build and play tables along with the creation walls and the build a train play area is sure to be extremely popular with children and the adults of all ages.

VIP tours will operate on both event days guided by a Master Builder, where participants will be able to get up close to all the displays, chat with the creators, receive a special event set to take home plus other exclusive items.

Bookings are recommended as tours and places will be limited.

The Brick Event will open on Saturday and Sunday from 9am-3.30pm .

Admission for adults is $14.50, children (3-15) $9.50, family (two adults, three children) $53, children under three are free. Tickets are available at brickevents. iwanna ticket.com.au and at the door.