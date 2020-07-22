Menu
Bondi's bespoke jeweller Zuzy Noy is exhibiting handcrafted silver sea creature collars, bold brass bathing beauty brooches and outrageous one-off silver sunnies set with turquoise, ebony and mother-of-pearl for two weeks at Ninbella in Bangalow.
News

Master craftsman shows off exquisite sunnies

Javier Encalada
22nd Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:24 AM
BESPOKE, colourful and one-of-a-kind sunnies and other jewellery by a Sydney master craftsman are currently being exhibited at Ninbella Gallery in Bangalow.

The selection, put together by curator and art journalist Nell Schofield, is by Bondi jeweller Zuzy Noy, and will be at the gallery for only two weeks.

Mr Noy's craftsmanship and creative design had many visitors and residents trying the bespoke sunnies and jewellery when the show open to public on the weekend.

The collection features around 60 pieces of handcrafted silver 'Sea Creature' collars, bold brass 'Bathing Beauty' brooches, earrings, rings and outrageous, one-off silver sunglasses.

Owned by Grant Rasheed, Ninbella gallery showcases aboriginal art, plastic art, furniture and now jewellery.

Mr Rasheed was happy to have work by Mr Noy in his gallery.

 

Zuzy Noy is an Israeli-born creator who came to Australia in 1986. His quirky work has a gothic note, as if hand-forged for mythical royalty.

Ms Schofield, who moved to Bangalow earlier this year, said reaction to the pieces had been fantastic.

"We had the showcase arrive on Friday and it looks exquisite, there has been a lot of attention on them, particularly the sunnies," she said.

"(Mr Nony) wax casts the silver frames, and then works them.

"He would engrave that silver, he also uses titanium, and one of the pairs have interchangeable titanium handles.

"Titanium is a notoriously difficult metal to work. It's remarkable he has put so much detail into it.

 

"They have UV glass lenses as well, he also inlays the silver with turquoise, mother-of-pearl, bone, resin and ebony."

Ms Schofield said she hoped to bring more jewellery collections from different artists to Bangalow later this year.

"If we see as much interest as we have so far, we may extend this exhibition or look into the next one," she said.

"After being here for six months it's fabulous to be curating this collection in such a great town."

Ninbella is located at 19A Byron St, Bangalow.

