Master plan for popular Bay caravan park revealed

Councillor David Lee outside the Scarness caravan park, which will progressively reopen over the next 18 months.

Councillor David Lee outside the Scarness caravan park, which will progressively reopen over the next 18 months.

A POPULAR Bay caravan park will steadily reopen from next month, with major changes on the way.

RV travellers were left reeling when Fraser Coast Regional Council announced in June the Scarness Caravan Park would close “for many months” due to infrastructure upgrades.

Now, Councillor David Lee has revealed the master plan for the park will culminate in a completely new venue in its western and middle sections.

Cr Lee said, as a first stage, the park’s eastern section would reopen by September.

It will open to self-contained caravans and RVs, Cr Lee said, with a capacity of about 40 campers.

“The council had already begun master planning for the four beachfront tourist caravan parks we own, and has now decided to fast track the process for the Scarness Caravan Park,” he said.

“Under the first stage, the western and middle sections of the park will remain closed while the above ground facilities are demolished and underground services replaced, with temporary fencing being erected in coming days.

“In the eastern section, work will start on removing the powerheads, but all roads and slabs will remain in place, the dump point will remain open, solar lighting will be installed and potable water will be available.”

This work will allow the eastern section to open by next month, he said.

“As work progresses through the middle and western sections, a further 20 to 60 self-contained caravan and RV sites will open. This will be a greenfield area as all power, roads, slabs and underground infrastructure will have been removed,” Cr Lee said.

“This means between 60 and 100 self-contained caravan and RV sites will be open for the Christmas holiday period, with all on site works ceasing from mid-December to mid-January.”

Cr Lee said the next stage would be the construction of a newly designed, fully serviced caravan park in the western and middle sections of the site, which will occur over about five to six months in 2021, pending approvals.

Construction work in the eastern section of the caravan park will be done in the last stage.

Site fees will be halved throughout the construction process.