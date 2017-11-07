Master plans reveal big developments for Coast's parks

MAJOR developments are in store for the Fraser Coast's parklands, according to a draft master plan on the region's parks.

Council documents reveal plans for a new Japanese Garden along the Mary River, an expansion to the bush tucker garden in the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens and refurbishments to parts of Ululah Park, among others.

Fraser Coast councillors will vote to put the master plan up for public exhibition at Wednesday's meeting.

"The placing of draft park master plans on public exhibition for ultimate adoption by the council is critical to involve the public in the decision-making process,” council documents read.

If the vote is carried, the plans will be available for about 28 days for community feedback.

"Public comments will be received and incorporated into the PMPs with the final documents to be adopted by the council,” the documents read.

