MasterChef crowns a new winner

Emelia Jackson has won MasterChef 2020, beating close friend Laura Sharrad after a near-perfect three course cook.

Poor Laura suffered a few setbacks during her final cook, badly burning her hand and leaving a freezer door open as her gelato was setting.

And while Emelia walked away with $250,000 and the title of MasterChef winner, Laura didn't leave empty-handed- the judges awarded her $30,000 too.

It's a full circle moment for the pair, who competed together in MasterChef season six - back then, Laura and Emelia came second and third respectively, both losing out to Brent Owens.

'I'm gutted': Emotional final moments of MasterChef

MasterChef runner-up Laura Sharrad has issued a teary statement after losing to her close friend Emelia.

Gracious in defeat, her words sum up just what a person she is.

After a close embrace with her competitor, she faced the judges and shared how proud she was of her friend.

"I'm pretty gutted. I'm not gonna lie. But, um… Hoo," she said through tears.

"I'm so proud of her. Mils is amazing and she deserves this so much. Like, she's come so far. To watch her grow has been amazing."

"To eat her food has been amazing. She really deserves this. She really, really does ."

Her former boss Jock then issued a stunning send-off to the runner-up and his former Orana employee, who runs a pasta restaurant in Adelaide: "Laura," he said.

"I've watched you come a long way since you came into my kitchen. And I've got to say, the person you were then compared to the person you are now… You have grown so much."

He went on: "Not just as a chef but as a woman. The way you carry yourself in the kitchen, the way you're standing here right now, in the midst of defeat, in a moment where you would rather just be swallowed into the earth and get the hell out of here, you stand there and praise your competitor.

"And I've got to say, you know, I admire that."

She was awarded $30,000 to expand her business.

Second runner-up Reynold scored $20,000.

