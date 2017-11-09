Masterful Neil Diamond tribute to perform in Hervey Bay

Neil Diamond fans should mark Saturday, November 18 in their diaries, with an awesome tribute act coming to town.

Multi-award-winning entertainer Steve Cummins is the only tribute artist in the world to have featured on the same radio program as the legend himself - and he's coming to Hervey Bay.

It was live to air on the UK's BBC radio program Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Story, to more than three million listeners.

Cummins has been described by the president of the Neil Diamond fan club in Australia as the only performer to have mastered the feel of Neil Diamond's music and performs a brilliant tribute to the man and the songs that embraced the world.

Guests to the show should brush up on the Neil Diamond classics because Cummins will be belting out all the favourites on the stage at the Hervey Bay RSL, including Sweet Caroline, Cherry Cherry, Cracklin Rosie, Kentucky Woman, Solitary Man, Beautiful Noise, I'm a Believer, Crunchy Granola Suite and I Am I Said.

The 18-plus Neil Diamond Super Hits Show will be performed at the Hervey Bay RSL on Saturday, November18.

Tickets are $20 members, $25 non-members.