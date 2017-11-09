Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whats On

Masterful Neil Diamond tribute to perform in Hervey Bay

Neil Diamond fans should mark Saturday, November 18 in their diaries, with an awesome tribute act coming to town.
Neil Diamond fans should mark Saturday, November 18 in their diaries, with an awesome tribute act coming to town.

CALLING all Neil Diamond fans.

Multi-award-winning entertainer Steve Cummins is the only tribute artist in the world to have featured on the same radio program as the legend himself - and he's coming to Hervey Bay.

It was live to air on the UK's BBC radio program Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Story, to more than three million listeners.

Cummins has been described by the president of the Neil Diamond fan club in Australia as the only performer to have mastered the feel of Neil Diamond's music and performs a brilliant tribute to the man and the songs that embraced the world.

Guests to the show should brush up on the Neil Diamond classics because Cummins will be belting out all the favourites on the stage at the Hervey Bay RSL, including Sweet Caroline, Cherry Cherry, Cracklin Rosie, Kentucky Woman, Solitary Man, Beautiful Noise, I'm a Believer, Crunchy Granola Suite and I Am I Said.

The 18-plus Neil Diamond Super Hits Show will be performed at the Hervey Bay RSL on Saturday, November18.

Tickets are $20 members, $25 non-members.

Related Items

Topics:  fcentertainment fcwhatson hervey bay hervey bay rsl musician tribute bands what's on

Fraser Coast Chronicle

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Love triangle feud: Machete allegedly used in violent clash

Love triangle feud: Machete allegedly used in violent clash

In the midst of the outburst, the would-be victim armed himself with knives and filled cans with petrol in his room.

Labor's $150m promise to get Qld trains back on track

A New Generation Rollingstock test train in Ipswich.

How Labor plans to help a once-thriving Maryborough industry

Fraser Coast council accused of charging 'fake fees'

Hervey Bay’s Jeanette Maynes has been funded for last year’s backflow fee, but says there is more to come.

A Hervey Bay woman says millions could be owing to ratepayers.

Call for weight-loss surgery to be taxpayer-funded

OUTSPOKEN: Gladstone Hospital director of surgery Dr Stefaan De Clercq says bariatric surgery should be available in Gladstone and in the public health system.

Top surgeon calls on changes to health system

Local Partners