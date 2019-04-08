Scott not content with one Masters jacket

Adam Scott has his sights set on another Masters win.

ADAM Scott says he wants to be known as more than "just the guy who broke the Masters drought for the Aussies" as he targets a second green jacket this week.

Six years on from his breakthrough Masters victory, Scott appeared carefree as he teed off alongside his father Phil on a practice round at Augusta National on Sunday.

But as casual as former world No.1 Scott can appear, the 38-year-old harbours a burning desire to become the first Australian to win multiple majors since Greg Norman captured his second British Open title in 1993.

He says watching replays of his Masters win - which ended a 77-year wait for Australians at Augusta - still gives him "chills".

"It'd be amazing for me to be a multiple Masters champion and then I might be more than just the guy who broke the drought for the Aussies and become part of Masters history again that way," Scott said.

Back in the world top 30, Scott arrives at the first major of the year buoyed by a turn around in his form following a lean 2018.

Already this year Scott has had two legitimate chances to win on the US PGA Tour - a runner-up to Justin Rose at Torrey Pines and another strong showing at the recent Players Championship.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner says he has ticked every box in his preparation for Augusta this week - his 18th Masters - including a two-day reconnaissance mission with caddie John Limanti early last week.

Adam Scott wearing the green jacker after winning the 2013 Masters. (photo: David Cannon/Getty Images/AFP)

"It's been a nice stretch of preparation; I've had some rest and worked plenty on my game since the Players," Scott said.

"I did a trip up here for a couple days last week and it definitely got me excited for Masters.

"Now we're here and I feel I could not have done anything more."

Scott has had five top-five results and another three top 10s at the majors since breaking through at Augusta.

His most recent chance was a third placing at the US PGA Championship in Augusta last year, when he played in the final group alongside winner Brooks Koepka and had the lead during the back nine.

Fellow Queenslander Jason Day is also a chance at becoming Australia's first male multiple major winner in 26 years, having won the 2015 PGA Championship.

Day and Scott are joined in the field by countrymen Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith, who was the leading Australian tied for fifth at last year's Masters.