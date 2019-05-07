Masters Lodge new initiative to create memory lane

REMINISCING: Masters Lodge divisional therapists Tracey Beach and Erica Drury are calling for donations of goods from before the 1960s to create a memory corner for residents.

REMINISCING: Masters Lodge divisional therapists Tracey Beach and Erica Drury are calling for donations of goods from before the 1960s to create a memory corner for residents. Jessica Lamb

FROM dolls to typewriters and even your old potty, Hervey Bay's Masters Lodge wants it all.

The aged-care facility is launching a new project with a literal walk down memory lane.

Divisional therapists Tracey Beach and Erica Drury hope to make a "reminiscing corner” a permanent addition for residents to prompt memories and generate discussion.

Ms Beach said during their roles as memory support champions for dementia patients, there was always a large focus on creating memories in the present.

"We do things like photo books or posters for what they are doing now but we also want to do something to connect them with memories from the past, like their childhood, adulthood, parenthood,” she said.

"This is based on the Montessori program which was originally developed for kindergartens and is all about creating purposeful activities which reduce depression and anxiety which overall helps everyone.

"We want residents to be able to bring their families in and show them old toys and say this is like what I would get for Christmas.”

Ms Drury said the lodge was calling for donations of any goods dated from the 1960s backwards.

"Things like appliances, models, old posters, we want small or large and even furniture,” she said.

"We want to focus on the history of local places as well because a lot of our residents grew up here, things like old photographs.

"We would love an old dummy to dress up in vintage clothing for special occasions like Anzac Day.

"The residents have a lot of history we want to preserve and this will be something that even the residents with dementia will relate to.”

The duo hopes to have the attraction complete by the end of May.

For more information or to donate items you can contact Masters Lodge on 4124 2244.