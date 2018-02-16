Menu
Subscribe
MATCH FROM HELL: Couple caught selling drugs to inmates

CRIM COUPLE: Danielle Kaitlen Aitcheson, 20, and Daryl David Hall, 31, leave Maryborough Supreme Court.
CRIM COUPLE: Danielle Kaitlen Aitcheson, 20, and Daryl David Hall, 31, leave Maryborough Supreme Court. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

HE WAS serving time for drug trafficking and she was on probation for a violent crime, but that did not deter a Hervey Bay couple from getting on the wrong side of the law again.

Danielle Kaitlen Aitcheson, 20, and Daryl David Hall, 31, sat side-by-side in the Maryborough Supreme Court on Thursday, both pleading guilty to drug charges.

They were busted attempting to sneak in drugs, including ice, into the Maryborough Correctional Centre in July last year.

Hall, who was serving a four-year sentence inside the prison for drug trafficking, was selling drugs to other inmates and getting his younger girlfriend to help.

Authorities were made aware of Aitcheson's intent to smuggle drugs on her July 15 visit to see Hall so searched her as soon as she walked through the door.

Officers found a pink balloon in her jacket, containing .412g of ice and orange strips of a prescription drug.

The court heard Hall was profiting from his in-jail operation, and relatives of inmates he was selling drugs to were transferring money to Aitcheson in the outside world.

Aitcheson, who has never had a job, was on probation at the time for an assault matter.

Earlier this week she pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court for doing grievous bodily harm to another person, for which she is awaiting sentencing.

Hall and Aitcheson have had two children together; one is aged two and the other about nine months.

Hall was sentenced to 18-months imprisonment, immediately released on parole, and Aitcheson was sentenced to six-months imprisonment, also released on parole.

