Match to have lasting effect for future football stars

FOOTBALL: The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct became Football Central on Saturday with junior footballers from the Wide Bay region converging to play.

A celebration of football with players aged from 10 to 16 competing for bragging rights between the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg.

In Wide Bay Club Championship matches the under 12, 13, 14 and 16 winners from Fraser Coast and Bundaberg faced off.

Bundaberg winning three of the four matches with Doon Villa flying the flag for the Fraser Coast.

Doon Villa defeated Bargara FC 1-0 with Ryan Mcaskill scoring the solitary goal.

In other matches the United Park Eagles defeated Sunbury 3-0 in the under 12's.

They repeated their success in the under 13's defeating Fraser Flames 5-1.

It was a tight tussle in the under 14 match with Across the Waves defeating Tinana 4-3 on penalties.

For Wide Bay Football president Stuart Taylor it was important we have the juniors involved in the day.

"To have Fraser Coast and Bundaberg grand final winners playing each other it lifts the level of football across the Wide Bay,” he said.

Taylor believes the sport should examine a Wide Bay competition for junior age divisions.

He also commented on the off-field affect of having the Roar play a Wide Bay team for the junior players.

"I spoke to some young players before the main match and to be honest they were a little embarrassed about what the score would be.

I spoke to the same kids after the match and they were immensely proud of their senior team and proud to be from Wide Bay,” he said.

The day was also the first test for the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct hosting a major event and the venue accommodated it well.

Taylor believed the venue handled the day with ease.

"The venue handled the numbers and the games with no problems at all,” he said.

The surface of the playing fields has been a priority in the development of the precinct.

"The decision by Council to invest in the turf and playing surface proved to be the right call after watching the match ,”Taylor said.

"We have some of the best fields in Queensland which allows us the opportunity to attract these type of events.”