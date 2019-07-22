Matches too close to call in Wide Bay Premier League

HEADS UP: KSS Jets and United Park Eagles leap for the ball from a corner kick in Saturday night's Wide Bay Premier League fixture.

HEADS UP: KSS Jets and United Park Eagles leap for the ball from a corner kick in Saturday night's Wide Bay Premier League fixture. Brendan Bowers

FOOTBALL:

Sunbury proved on Saturday night that no team is unbeatable in the Wide Bay Premier League this season.

Playing a make-up game, Sunbury travelled to Bundaberg to play top-of-the-table Bingera.

In an entertaining game, Sunbary matched it with Bingera resulting in a 2-2 draw.

Sunbury coach Andrew Howlett could not be prouder of his team.

"We have been smashed with injuries and had several WBPL 2 boys playing up last night,” Howlett said.

"I could not be prouder of the effort of our team.”

In front of a vocal home crowd Bingera was unable to break away from the Maryborough team.

The Sunbury side is still a mathematical hope of making the finals but results will have to fall its way.

In a tough two weeks, Sunbury will play five games which will determine if it is a finals chance.

Meanwhile, KSS Jets hosted United Park Eagles in Hervey Bay in a top-four clash.

In a tight tussle, neither team gave an inch and could not be separated finishing in a 2-2 draw.

Jets coach Phil Rimmer believes his team let the win slip.

"We made too many errors in the first half and did not match their physicality,” he said.

"At half-time we changed our structure and were ahead until the last couple of minutes.”

A late goal in the last few minutes from UPE managed to salvage the draw.

Matthew Capelo and Joel Hardy scored the two goals for the Jets.

ATW proved too strong for Granville winning 6-0 while Doon Villa defeated Brothers Aston Villa 2-1.

Wide Bay Premier League action returns to Hervey Bay on Wednesday night when the United Warriors play Sunbury to finalise round 12.