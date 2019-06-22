MATES THINK PINK: Dozens hit the green for mental health

BEST PINK GARB: Shaun Edward, Brett Johns and Blair Middlemiss at the Fraser Coast Mates Annual Golf Day.

BEST PINK GARB: Shaun Edward, Brett Johns and Blair Middlemiss at the Fraser Coast Mates Annual Golf Day. Alistair Brightman

BEHIND their pink shirts and hats, these Fraser Coast professionals were sending a powerful message.

At a time where men's mental health remains a critical issue, these golfers were helping to promote open discussion about men's mental health and confront stigma surrounding the topic.

Dozens of workers, clad in their best pink garb, flocked to the Hervey Bay Golf Course yesterday for the Fraser Coast Mates Annual Golf Day.

Now in its fourth year, the golf day raises funds for the mental health awareness charity Fraser Coast Mates and promotes health and mental well-being among men.

Fraser Coast Mates was founded in 2015 following a prominent member of the region's business community taking his own life.

Committee member Kristy Wright said the aim of the group was to promote a safe environment for men to discuss their mental health.

She said one of the main problems was the stigma of mental health being considered a "taboo" topic.

"The discussion of men's mental health needs to become normalised," Ms Wright said.

"Men are very pre-conditioned to bottle up their feelings and see it as a taboo subject to talk about.

"The Golf Day aims to create a safe environment where they can talk about any problems and help spread the message that 'It ain't weak to speak'.