Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RAID: Police found incriminating text messages on a Glenwood man's mobile phone.
RAID: Police found incriminating text messages on a Glenwood man's mobile phone. Kevin Farmer
News

Mateship 'no excuse' for drug supply

Arthur Gorrie
by
10th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HELPING a mate led to extra trouble for Glenwood concretor Tony John Cridland, who faced drug charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Cridland pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a used bong, as well as marijuana, methamphetamine and diazepam (sometimes branded as Valium).

He also pleaded guilty to supplying marijuana to someone called "Bazza" and to possessing a mobile phone on which the transactions were discussed in text messages.

Bazza was a mate to whom Cridland said he had supplied marijuana at cost, as a favour.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he accepted there was no commerciality in the transactions.

"It's still illegal and still a serious offence," Mr Callaghan said.

He fined Cridland $800.and warned him that his criminal record was "getting to the stage where other penalties might come into effect."

More Stories

glenwood gympie court gympie crime marijuana
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    COURT: Man walks free after stabbing M'boro teen

    premium_icon COURT: Man walks free after stabbing M'boro teen

    News He was later arrested by police at an address in Richmond Lane.

    CASHLESS CARD: Protests over welfare scheme continue

    premium_icon CASHLESS CARD: Protests over welfare scheme continue

    News Major amendments have passed through the House of Representatives.

    Hervey Bay Hospital beds need funding: LNP

    premium_icon Hervey Bay Hospital beds need funding: LNP

    News A new row over hospital bed availability has erupted

    Researchers to undertake landmark study into Cashless Card

    premium_icon Researchers to undertake landmark study into Cashless Card

    News A team will visit Hervey Bay and Bundaberg next month