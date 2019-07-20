Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALL IN THE NUMBERS: Ashleigh McDougall, 15, Lacy Greenslad, 15, Lilly Odgers, 15 and teacher Amanda Cole from Urangan State High School during the Maths Modelling Challenge, hosted by USC Fraser Coast.
ALL IN THE NUMBERS: Ashleigh McDougall, 15, Lacy Greenslad, 15, Lilly Odgers, 15 and teacher Amanda Cole from Urangan State High School during the Maths Modelling Challenge, hosted by USC Fraser Coast. Blake Antrobus
News

MATHS WONDERS: Coast students unite for comp

Blake Antrobus
by
20th Jul 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARMED with only a few pens, calculators and poster, these students were more than prepared to take on the state's smartest maths whizzes in a meeting of the minds.

Students from Hervey Bay and Maryborough competed in the first round USC's Maths Modelling Challenge at the Hervey Bay campus, tackling a real-life scenario using their mathematic prowess.

Fraser Coast Anglican College students Lara Christ, Aaron Shanmugan, Jack Scanlan and Jacob Killer, Seb Clarke and Ryan Wheatley from Urangan State High School won the competition and will now compete in the grand final at USC's Sippy Downs campus on August 14.

Urangan State High School student Lilly Odgers said it was good fun to be surrounded by people interested in the same things they were.

"It's just a good opportunity for us at such a young age,” Lilly said.

"For me, it just makes sense and it's a bit more complex, so it challenges the mind.”

Marina Fitzpatrick, from USC's School of Science and Engineering, said the competitive environment helped students better understand and appreciate mathematics.

"By combining a mix of different kinds of maths for their analysis and solutions, students are encouraged to use the power of maths to find answers to problems that are part of the everyday,” she said.

fcschools fraser coast hervey bay maryborough maths modelling challenge usc usc fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police claim Facebook hook-up was ruse for armed robbery

    premium_icon Police claim Facebook hook-up was ruse for armed robbery

    News LURED with the promise of a good time by a woman on Facebook , a 28-year-old man was allegedly threatened with a gun after he was set-up and robbed by two men.

    Mayor pushes for ban on common weed killer

    premium_icon Mayor pushes for ban on common weed killer

    Council News A report is being prepared for councillors to review

    Educating students to fight back against diseased mozzies

    premium_icon Educating students to fight back against diseased mozzies

    Education The team recently visited Pialba State School.

    What to do if you think you’ve been underpaid

    premium_icon What to do if you think you’ve been underpaid

    News One in five workers are being underpaid