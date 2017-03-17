Matt Hauser starts in Super League Triathlon

STEPPING UP: Matthew Hauser, pictured at the Cane2Coral, will compete in the first Super League Triathlon series this weekend.

YOU can understand Matt Hauser might be a bit nervous ahead of the inaugural Super League Triathlon at Hamilton Island.

The Hervey Bay product, now based at the Gold Coast, will line up alongside some of the biggest names in world triathlon for the event, but he is not taking his opportunity for granted.

"It's going to be tough, a very hard few days of racing,” Hauser said.

The Super League serves as the perfect warm-up for the World Triathlon Series event at the Gold Coast on April 8-9, which will also act as a qualifier for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"I'm super looking forward to the experience I can get,” he said.

"Anything I can get out of this will be invaluable down the track when I am racing those WTS races at the Gold Coast, so to be exposed to this level of racing at my age will do me the world of good.

"(The main benefits are) being comfortable in an uncomfortable situation, it's going to be flat-out racing for three days and to be comfortable around them and not have nerves. Getting that rhythm and focusing on my own race and not worrying about what Alistair Brownlee is doing.”

Hauser comes into the event off a short but successful Australian Junior Triathlon Series campaign.

He won both races in which he was involved, claimed a fourth consecutive Oceania Championship, and just missed out on the overall series victory.

That is all in the past for the athlete.

"It's definitely time for me to step up,” he said.

"I have been successful in those series, but in the overall scheme of things it doesn't mean as much when you get up to this level.

"I respect that and put it behind me, and use it to fuel me for these events.”

You can watch the Super League Live on Fox Sports, or go to www.super leaguetriathlon.com for the live stream.